Pancreatic Islet Cell Transplantation

Islet cells may be separated from the pancreas of a deceased donor. The islet cells are then transplanted by injecting them into a vein that goes to the liver. The islet cells lodge in the small blood vessels of the liver, where they can live and produce insulin. Sometimes two or three infusions are done, requiring two or three deceased donors. Drugs to inhibit the immune system (immunosuppressants), including corticosteroids, are needed to help reduce the risk of rejection

Some people must have their pancreas removed because of disorders such as chronic pancreatitis. Such people will then develop diabetes even if they did not have diabetes previously. After the pancreas is removed, doctors can sometimes harvest the islet cells from the person’s own pancreas. These islet cells can then be transplanted back into the person’s body (autologous transplantation). Because the cells are the person’s own, immunosuppressants are not needed.