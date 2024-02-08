Effects of Aging on the Immune System

The immune system is the body's defense against foreign or dangerous invaders. Such invaders include

Microorganisms (commonly called germs, such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi)

Parasites (such as worms)

Cancer cells

Transplanted organs and tissues

The immune system changes throughout life. (See also Overview of the Immune System.)

Newborns At birth, acquired (specific) immunity is not fully developed. However, newborns have some antibodies, which crossed the placenta from the mother during pregnancy. These antibodies protect newborns against infections until their own immune system fully develops. Breastfed newborns also receive antibodies from the mother in breast milk.