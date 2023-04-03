Drug-Induced Autoimmune Endocrine Disorders

People receiving cancer therapy drugs called immune checkpoint inhibitors have an increased risk for developing autoimmune disorders, including endocrine disorders. Inflammation of the pituitary gland (hypophysitis), autoimmune thyroid disease causing hypothyroidism and sometimes hyperthyroidism, type 1 diabetes mellitus, and underactive adrenal glands have occurred.

Doctors measure the levels of hormones in the blood.

Treatment involves replacing the hormones documented to be deficient. These might include thyroid hormone, insulin