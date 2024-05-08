A glucagonoma is a neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas that produces the hormone glucagon, which raises the level of sugar (glucose) in the blood and causes a distinctive rash.

Glucagonomas arise from cells in the pancreas that produce glucagon.

Symptoms are similar to those caused by diabetes, including weight loss and excessive urination.

Diagnosis includes blood and imaging tests.

Treatment is surgery and sometimes chemotherapy.

Glucagon is a hormone normally secreted by the pancreas when blood glucose levels fall. Glucagon simulates the liver to break down stored carbohydrates to increase blood glucose.

Glucagonomas are a type of pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor. Most glucagonomas are cancerous (malignant). However, they grow slowly, and many people survive for 15 years or more after the diagnosis.

The average age at which symptoms begin is 50. About 80% of people with glucagonomas are women. A few people have multiple endocrine neoplasia.

Symptoms of Glucagonoma High levels of glucagon in the blood cause the same symptoms as diabetes, such as weight loss and frequent urination. In addition, many people with a glucagonoma have the very distinctive features of a chronic, brownish red rash (called necrolytic migratory erythema) and a smooth, shiny, bright red-orange tongue. In people with dark skin, flushing may cause reddening of the skin or increased darkening. The mouth also may have cracks at the corners. The rash, which causes scaling, starts in the groin and moves to the buttocks, forearms, hands, feet, and legs.

Diagnosis of Glucagonoma Blood tests

Imaging tests The diagnosis of glucagonoma is made by identifying high levels of glucagon in the blood. Doctors then locate the tumor by doing computed tomography (CT) of the abdomen followed by endoscopic ultrasound. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or positron emission tomography (PET) may be used if the CT scan does not show a tumor.