Most types of atrioventricular block are more common among older adults. The most common causes are

Fibrous tissue developing in the heart's conduction system

Coronary artery disease

Other causes include

An overactive vagus nerve that slows down the conduction of the heart beat through the atrioventricular node

Valvular heart disease

Birth defects of the heart

A few cases of atrioventricular block are caused by medications, particularly those that slow conduction of electrical impulses through the atrioventricular node (such as beta-blockers, diltiazem, verapamil, digoxin, and amiodarone),rheumatic heart disease, or sarcoidosis that affects the heart.