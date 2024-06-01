The Retina and Optic Nerve video

Optic neuritis is most common optic nerve disorder in adults younger than 50. Optic neuritis is most often caused by multiple sclerosis. Some people with optic neuritis have a known diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, while other people who have optic neuritis are later found to have multiple sclerosis. Optic neuritis may also be caused by the following:

However, the cause of optic neuritis is often unknown.