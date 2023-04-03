skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Pinguecula and Pterygium

ByZeba A. Syed, MD, Wills Eye Hospital
Reviewed/Revised Apr 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
GET THE QUICK FACTS

    Pinguecula and pterygium are fleshy growths on the conjunctiva (the membrane that lines the eyelid and covers the white of the eye). A pinguecula does not overlap the cornea (the clear layer in front of the iris and pupil), but a pterygium does.

    An Inside Look at the Eye

    A pinguecula is a raised yellowish white growth next to, but not overlapping, the cornea. This growth can be unsightly, but it typically does not cause any significant problems and does not need to be removed. If it is removed, it will typically not recur.

    A pterygium is a fleshy growth of the conjunctiva that spreads across onto the cornea. Most pterygia do not cause symptoms, but sometimes they cause irritation or distort the shape of the cornea, possibly causing a decrease in vision (either due to obstruction or induced astigmatism), and it can also be a cosmetic concern.

    To relieve symptoms caused by a pterygium, doctors may prescribe artificial tears or a short period of treatment with corticosteroid drops or ointments. If the symptoms do not lessen, particularly if vision is affected, or they return frequently, the pterygium may be removed surgically. Growth of a pterygium can be slowed with protection from sunlight, such as when wearing sufficiently protective sunglasses (with UV blocking) and/or a hat.

    Pinguecula and Pterygium
    Pinguecula
    Pinguecula

    DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

    Pterygium
    Pterygium

    Paul Whitten/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

    Pinguecula
    Pinguecula

    DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

    Pterygium
    Pterygium

    Paul Whitten/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.