A cholesteatoma is a benign growth of skinlike material in the middle ear or tissues nearby. People with a cholesteatoma may have a fever, vertigo , and/or an earache. A cholesteatoma, which destroys bone, greatly increases the likelihood of other serious complications such as infections of the inner ear, facial paralysis, and brain abscesses.

A cholesteatoma is a growth that forms in the middle ear and may extend into the mastoid bone behind the ear, or epitympanum (area in the ear canal close to the eardrum). Enzymes produced by the cholesteatoma can destroy nearby bone and soft tissue (including the eardrum). In the initial stages, people often don't have symptoms.

Advanced disease (depending on the area of local involvement) can cause pain, vertigo, facial nerve weakness, or mental status changes.

Serious complications, such as polyps, damage of the ossicles or other bones, and spread of infection, can develop.

Symptoms of Cholesteatoma In the beginning, people often don't have symptoms. Common symptoms in cholesteatoma include hearing loss and chronic, often foul-smelling ear discharge that does not completely respond to treatment. Hearing loss can occur. Advanced disease (depending on the area of local invasion) can cause pain, vertigo, facial nerve weakness, or mental status changes. Cholesteatoma Image This image shows a large cholesteatoma (arrow) that caused a hole (perforation) in the eardrum (tympanic membrane). PROFESSOR TONY WRIGHT, INSTITUTE OF LARYNGOLOGY & OTOLOGY/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Diagnosis of Cholesteatoma A doctor's examination

Imaging tests A doctor examines the ear and performs hearing tests to make the diagnosis. The doctor may also do computed tomography to determine the extent of disease.