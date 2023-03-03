Overview of Laryngeal Disorders

The voice box (larynx) contains the vocal cords. Laryngeal disorders can result from straining or injuring the vocal cords or from a viral infection.

Specific disorders include

Occasionally benign tumors affect the larynx.

Diagnosis of disorders of the larynx and vocal cords begins with a doctor's examination that includes a scope or mirror exam of the larynx and throat. Other tests, include imaging studies, biopsies, or endoscopy, may be needed.

Treatments for disorders that affect the larynx and vocal cords vary by diagnosis. Resting the voice may be the only treatment required. Surgery may be needed to treat polyps, nodules, granulomas, and benign tumors or diagnose and treat cancer.