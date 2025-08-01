Overview of Generic Medications and Medication Naming

Medications are substances used to treat medical conditions. Medications often have several names. When a medication is first discovered, it is given a chemical name, which describes the atomic or molecular structure of the medication. The chemical name is usually too complex and cumbersome for general use. Next, a shorthand version of the chemical name or a code name (such as RU 486) is developed for easy reference among researchers.

In the United States, when a medication is approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA—the government agency responsible for ensuring that medications marketed in the United States are safe and effective), it is given a:

Generic (official) name

Brand (proprietary, trademark, or trade) name

For example, phenytoin is the generic name and Dilantin is a brand name for the same medication, which is a commonly used antiseizure medication. For example, phenytoin is the generic name and Dilantin is a brand name for the same medication, which is a commonly used antiseizure medication.

In the United States the generic name is assigned by an official body—the United States Adopted Names (USAN) Council.

The brand name is developed by the company requesting approval for the medication and identifies it as the exclusive property of that company.

When a medication is under patent protection, the company markets it under its brand name. When the medication is off patent (no longer protected by patent), the company may market its product under either the generic name or brand name. Other companies that file for approval to market the off-patent medication must use the same generic name but can create their own brand name. As a result, the same generic medication may be sold under either the generic name (for example, ibuprofen) or one of many brand names (such as Advil or Motrin). When a medication is under patent protection, the company markets it under its brand name. When the medication is off patent (no longer protected by patent), the company may market its product under either the generic name or brand name. Other companies that file for approval to market the off-patent medication must use the same generic name but can create their own brand name. As a result, the same generic medication may be sold under either the generic name (for example, ibuprofen) or one of many brand names (such as Advil or Motrin).

Generic and brand names must be unique to prevent one medication from being mistaken for another when medications are prescribed and prescriptions are dispensed. To prevent this possible confusion, the FDA must approve a proposed brand name before it can be used.

Government officials, doctors, researchers, and others who write about the new compound use the medication's generic name because it refers to the medication itself, not to a particular company’s brand of the medication or a specific product. However, doctors often use the brand name on prescriptions, because it is easier to remember and doctors often learn about new medications by the brand name.

Generic names are usually more complicated and harder to remember than brand names. Many generic names are a shorthand version of the medication’s chemical name, structure, or formula. In contrast, brand names are usually catchy, often related to the medication’s intended use, and relatively easy to remember, so that doctors will prescribe the medication and consumers will look for it by name. Brand names often suggest a characteristic of the medication. For example, Lopressor lowers blood pressure, Glucotrol controls high blood sugar (glucose) levels, and Skelaxin relaxes skeletal muscles. Sometimes, the brand name is simply a shortened version of the medication’s generic name—for example, Minocin for minocycline. Generic names are usually more complicated and harder to remember than brand names. Many generic names are a shorthand version of the medication’s chemical name, structure, or formula. In contrast, brand names are usually catchy, often related to the medication’s intended use, and relatively easy to remember, so that doctors will prescribe the medication and consumers will look for it by name. Brand names often suggest a characteristic of the medication. For example, Lopressor lowers blood pressure, Glucotrol controls high blood sugar (glucose) levels, and Skelaxin relaxes skeletal muscles. Sometimes, the brand name is simply a shortened version of the medication’s generic name—for example, Minocin for minocycline.

The term generic, when applied to such items as foods and household products, is used to describe a less expensive, sometimes less effective or lower-quality copycat version of a brand-name product. However, generic medications, although less expensive than the comparable brand-name medication, are generally as effective and of the same quality as the brand-name medication (see Bioequivalence and Interchangeability of Generic Medications). In fact, generic medication makers manufacture many brand-name products for companies that control the brand names. Sometimes, more than one generic version of a medication is available. For example, many manufacturers sell versions of acetaminophen, a nonprescription medication commonly used to relieve pain and fever. ). In fact, generic medication makers manufacture many brand-name products for companies that control the brand names. Sometimes, more than one generic version of a medication is available. For example, many manufacturers sell versions of acetaminophen, a nonprescription medication commonly used to relieve pain and fever.

Table What’s In a Name? Table

Patent Protection for Medications In the United States, a company that develops a new medication can be granted a patent for the medication itself, for the way the medication is made, for the way the medication is to be used, and even for the method of delivering and releasing the medication into the bloodstream. Thus, a company often owns more than one patent for a medication. Patents grant the company exclusive rights to a medication for 20 years. Additional patents can sometimes be filed to extend the patent life. Usually, about 10 years elapse between the time a medication is discovered (when the patent is obtained) and the time the medication is approved for human use, leaving the company only about half of the patent time to exclusively market a new medication. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) may choose to accelerate the approval process for medications to treat late-stage HIV, cancer, and other life-threatening disorders when no current effective treatment exists. After a patent has expired, other companies may produce and sell a generic version of the medication that is approved by the FDA. They typically sell their product at a lower price than the original brand-name medication because the generic manufacturer does not have to recover the original costs of medication development and usually spends much less on marketing. A generic medication may be sold under its generic name or under a brand name (a branded generic medication) but not under the brand name used by the original patent holder. Not all off-patent medications have generic versions. Sometimes a medication is too hard to duplicate, or adequate tests are not available to prove that the generic medication acts the same as the brand-name medication. Sometimes the market for the medication is so small that producing another version does not make good business sense.

Nonprescription Generic Medications Generic versions of some nonprescription (over-the-counter) medications are often sold as house brands by drugstore chains or cooperatives, usually at a lower cost. These medications are evaluated similarly to generic prescription medications. Pharmacists can advise which generic over-the-counter products should be as effective as the original. However, a consumer may prefer one product to another because of appearance, taste, consistency, or other characteristics.