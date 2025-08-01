Bioequivalence and Interchangeability of Generic Medications

Ideally, any generic medication that is bioequivalent to its brand-name counterpart may be interchanged with it. For medications that are off patent, the generic medication may be the only form available. To limit costs, many doctors write prescriptions for generic medications whenever possible. Even if the doctor has prescribed a brand-name medication, the pharmacist may dispense a generic medication unless the doctor has written on the prescription that no substitution can be made. Also, insurance plans and managed care organizations may require that generic medications be prescribed and dispensed whenever possible to save money. Some insurance plans may allow a consumer to select a more expensive brand-name product prescribed by the doctor as long as the consumer pays the difference in cost. However, in some state-run programs, the consumer may not have a choice. If the doctor prescribes a generic medication, the pharmacist must dispense a generic medication. In most states, the consumer may insist on a brand-name medication even if the doctor and pharmacist recommend a generic medication.

Sometimes generic substitution may not be appropriate. For example, some available generic versions may not be precisely bioequivalent to the brand-name medication. Such generic medications may not be substituted by the pharmacist for the brand-name product. In cases in which small differences in the amount of medication in the bloodstream can make a very large difference in the medication’s effectiveness, generic medications are often not substituted for brand-name medications, even though bioequivalent generic products are available. Additionally, a generic product may not be appropriate if it contains an inactive ingredient to which the person is allergic. Thus, if a doctor specifies a brand-name medication on the prescription and the consumer wants an equivalent generic version, the consumer or pharmacist should discuss the matter with the doctor.

A book published by the FDA each year and updated periodically also provides guidance about which medications are interchangeable. This book,Approved Drug Products With Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations (also known as "the orange book" because the print version has a bright orange cover), is available both in print and online to anyone but is intended for use by doctors and pharmacists.

The substitution of a generic medication can sometimes cause other problems for the consumer. A doctor may write a prescription for a brand-name product and discuss the brand-name product with the consumer. If a pharmacist dispenses an equivalent generic product and the label does not also list the brand-name product, the consumer may mistakenly believe they have received the wrong medication from the pharmacist. To prevent this confusion, most pharmacies now include the brand name on the label when a generic product is substituted.