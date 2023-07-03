Chromium excess can result from exposure to chromium in the workplace.

Chromium enables insulin (which controls blood sugar levels) to function and helps in the processing (metabolism) and storage of carbohydrates, protein, and fat.

Small amounts of chromium taken by mouth are not harmful (nontoxic). In the workplace, people may be exposed to a different, harmful (toxic) form of chromium. This form results from industrial pollution. This form may irritate the skin, cartilage of the nose, lungs, and digestive tract and may cause lung cancer.