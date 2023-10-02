Familial adenomatous polyposis is an inherited disorder in which many (often 100 or more) precancerous polyps develop throughout the large intestine and rectum during childhood or adolescence.

A polyp is a growth of tissue that projects from the wall of a hollow space, such as the intestines (see also Polyps of the Colon and Rectum).

Familial adenomatous polyposis occurs in 1 in 8,000 to 14,000 people. The polyps are present in 50% of people by age 15 and in 95% of people by age 35. In nearly all untreated people, the polyps develop into cancer of the large intestine or rectum (colorectal cancer) before age 40.

People with familial adenomatous polyposis also have an increased risk of developing cancer in the duodenum, pancreas, thyroid, brain, and liver. People with familial adenomatous polyposis can develop other complications (previously termed Gardner syndrome), particularly various types of noncancerous tumors. These noncancerous tumors develop elsewhere in the body (for example, on the skin, skull, or jaw).

Symptoms of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Symptoms of familial adenomatous polyposis are the same as with other colonic polyps (see symptoms of polyps of the colon and rectum). Most people have no symptoms, but a few have rectal bleeding. Usually the bleeding is only in microscopic amounts.

Diagnosis of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Colonoscopy

Genetic testing

Testing for hepatoblastoma in children Colonoscopy is done to make the diagnosis of familial adenomatous polyposis. For people with familial adenomatous polyposis, doctors also recommend genetic testing. First-degree relatives (parents, siblings, or children) should also have genetic testing. If genetic testing is unavailable, relatives should be screened once a year with sigmoidoscopy (examination of the lower portion of the large intestine with a viewing tube) beginning at age 12. These screenings are done less frequently over time. Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Image CNRI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Children of people with familial adenomatous polyposis may be given blood and sometimes imaging tests to screen for a type of liver cancer (hepatoblastoma) from birth until 5 years of age.