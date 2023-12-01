Death and Dying in Children

Most often the death of a child happens in the hospital or emergency department. Death can occur after a long illness, such as cancer, or suddenly and unexpectedly, such as after an injury or sudden unexpected infant death (SUID). It is difficult for families to understand and accept the death of a child. For parents, the death of a child means that they must give up their dreams and hopes for adding a child to their family and the future they anticipated with that child. While grieving, parents may be unable to attend to the needs of other family members, including other children. Counseling by a specialist who is skilled in working with families who have experienced the death of a child may be helpful.

Sometimes parents respond to the death of a child by quickly planning another pregnancy. Parents may place their feelings about and expectations of the dead child on the replacement child. Parents may be overprotective and think the replacement child needs special care and protection from perceived harm.

It is normal for parents who are grieving the loss of a dead child to struggle with an inability to emotionally attach to a new child. Counseling for the parents and child is helpful.