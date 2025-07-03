Children and Death and Dying

Most often the death of a child happens in a hospital or emergency department. Death can occur after a long illness, such as cancer, or suddenly and unexpectedly, such as after an injury, a severe infection, or sudden unexpected infant death (SUID).

The death of a child can be difficult for families to understand and accept. For parents, the death of a child means that they must give up their dreams and hopes for adding a child to their family and the future they anticipated with that child. While grieving, parents may be unable to attend to the needs of other family members, including other children. Counseling by a specialist who is skilled in working with families who have experienced the death of a child may be helpful.

Sometimes parents respond to the death of a child by quickly planning another pregnancy, perhaps in an attempt to create a "replacement" child. Parents may place their feelings about and expectations of the dead child on the replacement child. Anxiety and fear of another loss may make it difficult for them to form an attachment to the new child. A child who is born after another child has died is at risk of replacement child syndrome or vulnerable child syndrome.

In replacement child syndrome, parents look to a child born after the loss of an older child to lessen their sorrow and fill the void left by the child they lost. They may become disappointed when their grief does not lessen and this may negatively affect their ability to bond to and nurture their new child.

In vulnerable child syndrome, parents may be overprotective and think a child born after the loss of an older child is at risk of developing behavioral, developmental, or medical issues and needs special care and protection from perceived harm.

Parents who are grieving the loss of a child may struggle with an inability to emotionally attach to a new child. These feelings are normal. Counseling for the parents and siblings is helpful.