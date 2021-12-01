skip to main content
Drug Treatment of High Blood Pressure in Children

ByBruce A. Kaiser, MD, Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children
Reviewed/Revised Dec 2021 | Modified Sept 2022
    High blood pressure (hypertension) is persistently high pressure in the arteries. Some children who have high blood pressure need drugs to lower it.

    (See also High Blood Pressure in Children.)

    In children under 13 years of age, the values that are considered high vary based on sex, age, and height. Thus, there is no clear-cut blood pressure that indicates high blood pressure for all children. Rather, if blood pressure is the same as or higher than 90% of the blood pressure of children who are the same sex, age, and height, elevated blood pressure is diagnosed.

    In adolescents (13 years of age or over), blood pressure is classified as it is in adults:

    • Normal: Lower than 120 systolic blood pressure and lower than 80 diastolic blood pressure

    • Elevated: 120 to 129 systolic blood pressure and lower than 80 diastolic blood pressure

    • Stage 1 (mild) high blood pressure: 130/80 to 139/89)

    • Stage 2 high blood pressure: 140/90 or higher

    Immediate drug treatment (plus lifestyle changes) is typically started if any of the following apply:

    • High blood pressure, regardless of severity, causes symptoms.

    • Stage 1 hypertension causes organ dysfunction or damage.

    • Stage 2 hypertension is present.

    • Children have chronic kidney disease, diabetes, or heart disease regardless of the stage of high blood pressure.

    Children who have milder forms of high blood pressure that are not controlled after about 6 months of lifestyle changes will need drug treatment.

    Drugs that are used in the treatment of high blood pressure are called antihypertensive drugs. Treatment is most effective when the parents, child, and doctor communicate well and discuss the drug treatment program, including possible side effects. Any antihypertensive drug can have side effects, so parents should be alert for them. If side effects develop, parents or the child should tell the doctor, who can adjust the dose or substitute another drug.

    Doctors typically start antihypertensive drugs, given by mouth, at a low dose and increase the dose as needed to lower blood pressure until the maximum dose of the drug is reached or side effects occur. If blood pressure is still too high, doctors may give children a second drug or switch drugs.

    There are many types of antihypertensive drugs. Categories include

    The different types of antihypertensive drugs work in different ways, so there are many options for treatment. It is not unusual for someone who has high blood pressure to be prescribed more than one of the drugs.

    Table
    Table

    Some Antihypertensive Drugs* for High Blood Pressure in Children

    Type

    Examples

    Some Side Effects

    Adrenergic blockers

    Beta-blocker

    Slow heart rate, problems with electrical conduction in the heart, dizziness, fatigue, or wheezing (when given at high doses)

    Alpha-agonist

    Drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness

    Alpha-beta blocker

    Low blood pressure when the child stands, swelling, slow heart rate

    Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors

    Common side effects: Cough, headache, dizziness

    Severe side effects: Serious injury to a fetus, increased potassium level in the blood, kidney injury, angioedema (allergic swelling that affects the face, lips, and windpipe and may interfere with breathing)

    Common side effects: Headache, dizziness

    Severe side effects: Serious injury to a fetus, increased potassium level in the blood, kidney injury

    Calcium channel blockers

    Dihydropyridines

    Common side effects: Flushing, dizziness, swelling of the lower legs or hands

    Severe side effect: Angioedema

    Thiazide diuretics

    Common side effects: Dizziness, decreased potassium level in the blood, increased blood sugar

    Severe side effects: Heart rhythm changes, sudden yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), pancreatitis

    Vasodilators

    Direct

    Headache, dizziness

    Common side effects: Dizziness, hairiness, fluid retention

    Severe side effects: Heart failure, fluid retention in the lungs (pulmonary edema), Stevens-Johnson syndrome

    * These drugs are given by mouth.

    Adrenergic blockers

    Beta-blockers are the most commonly used adrenergic blockers.

    Alpha-blockers are no longer used as the main treatment of high blood pressure.

    Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors

    Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs)

    Calcium channel blockers

    Calcium channel blockers cause arterioles to dilate by a completely different mechanism. These drugs may be short-acting or long-acting. Short-acting calcium channel blockers are not used to treat high blood pressure.

    Thiazide diuretics

    Thiazide diuretics cause potassium to be excreted in the urine, so potassium supplements sometimes must be taken with a thiazide diuretic.

    Vasodilators

    Direct vasodilators dilate blood vessels by another mechanism. A drug of this type is almost never used alone. Rather, a vasodilator is added as a second or third drug when another drug alone does not lower blood pressure sufficiently.

