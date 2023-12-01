skip to main content
Overview of Hereditary Periodic Fever Syndromes

ByGil Amarilyo, MD, Tel Aviv University
Reviewed/Revised Dec 2023
    Hereditary periodic fever syndromes are hereditary disorders that periodically cause episodes of fever and other symptoms that are not due to usual childhood infections or any other obvious disorder.

    The most common hereditary periodic fever syndrome across all age groups is

    A similar disorder that causes episodes of fever but is not thought to be hereditary is

    • PFAPA syndrome (periodic fever, aphthous stomatitis, pharyngitis, and cervical adenitis)

    Other less common syndromes include the following:

    Symptoms of hereditary periodic fever syndromes usually begin during childhood. Fewer than 10% of people develop symptoms after age 18. People periodically have attacks of fever and inflammation but feel well between attacks.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.