Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC)

Necrotizing enterocolitis is injury to the inner surface of the intestine. This disorder occurs most often in newborns who are premature and/or seriously ill.

The abdomen may be swollen, stools may be bloody, and the newborn may vomit a greenish yellow, or rust-colored, fluid and appear very sick and sluggish.

The diagnosis is confirmed by abdominal x-rays.

Treatment involves stopping feedings, passing a suction tube into the stomach to remove stomach contents to relieve pressure, and giving antibiotics and fluids by vein (intravenously).

In severe cases, surgery is required to remove the damaged intestine.

About 70 to 80% of newborns with this disorder survive.

Over 90% of cases of necrotizing enterocolitis occur in preterm (premature) newborns. Necrotizing enterocolitis may occur in clusters or as outbreaks in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). Sometimes these outbreaks can be linked to specific bacteria (such as E. coli), but often the cause is not known.

The cause of necrotizing enterocolitis is not completely understood, but it is in part related to immaturity of the intestine along with low oxygen levels in the blood and/or diminished blood flow to the intestine. Diminished blood flow to the intestine in a sick premature newborn may result in injury to the inner surface of the intestine. The injury allows bacteria that normally exist within the intestine to invade the damaged intestinal wall and then enter the newborn’s bloodstream, causing infection (sepsis) and sometimes death. If the injury progresses through the entire thickness of the intestinal wall and the intestinal wall tears (perforates), intestinal contents leak into the abdominal cavity and cause inflammation and usually infection of the abdominal cavity and its lining (peritonitis).

Risk factors for necrotizing enterocolitis In addition to prematurity, other risk factors include Prolonged rupture of the membranes (the mother's water breaks more than 12 hours before labor begins): The leaking amniotic fluid can lead to an infection in the fetus.

Disturbance of the bacteria that live in the digestive system: Treatment with antibiotics or acid-suppressing medications can encourage growth of potentially harmful bacteria that may penetrate the intestine.

Perinatal asphyxia: This disorder involves a decrease in blood flow to the newborn's tissues or a decrease in oxygen in the newborn's blood before, during, or just after delivery.

Heart disease present at birth (congenital heart disease): Birth defects of the heart may affect the way blood flows or affect the levels of oxygen in the blood.

Anemia (low number of red blood cells): In anemia, it can be difficult for a newborn's blood to carry an adequate supply of oxygen.

Exchange transfusion: During this procedure, the newborn's blood is removed and replaced, which may affect blood flow to the organs.

Small for gestational age (SGA)

Formula feeding: Breast milk contains substances that help protect the walls of the digestive tract that formulas do not have.

Symptoms of Necrotizing Enterocolitis Newborns with necrotizing enterocolitis may develop swelling of the abdomen and may have difficulty feeding. They may vomit bloody or green- or yellow-stained fluid, and blood may be visible in the stools. These newborns soon appear very sick and sluggish (lethargic) and have a low body temperature and repeated pauses of breathing (apnea). Narrowing of the intestine (intestinal stricture) is the most common long-term complication of necrotizing enterocolitis.

Diagnosis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis X-rays of the abdomen

Ultrasonography

Blood tests The diagnosis of necrotizing enterocolitis is confirmed by abdominal x-rays that show gas in the intestinal wall (called pneumatosis intestinalis) or that free air (air outside of the gastrointestinal tract) is in the abdominal cavity if the intestinal wall has perforated. Doctors may also do an ultrasound of the abdomen to look at the thickness of the intestinal wall, pneumatosis intestinalis, and blood flow. Blood samples are taken to look for bacteria and other abnormalities (for example, a high white blood cell count). Sometimes, blood is detected in the stool.

Treatment of Necrotizing Enterocolitis Feedings stopped

Nutrition, fluids, and antibiotics given by vein

Sometimes surgery Newborns who have necrotizing enterocolitis remain in the hospital and are treated in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Feedings are stopped immediately in newborns with necrotizing enterocolitis. A suction tube is passed into the newborn's stomach to remove its contents, which decreases pressure and helps prevent vomiting. Nutrition and fluids are given by vein to maintain hydration and nutrition and allow the intestine to heal. Antibiotics are given by vein to treat infection. Over 75% of newborns with necrotizing enterocolitis do not need surgery. However, surgery is needed if there is intestinal perforation or part of the intestine is severely affected. The surgery involves removing the part of the intestine that has not been receiving enough blood. The ends of the healthy intestine are brought out to the skin surface to create a temporary opening to allow the intestines to drain (ostomy). Later, when the infant is healthy, the ends of the intestine are reattached and the intestine is put back into the abdominal cavity. In extremely small (about 1 pound or less, or less than 600 grams) or seriously ill infants who may not survive more extensive surgery, doctors may place peritoneal drains into the abdominal cavity. Peritoneal drains allow the infected material in the abdomen to drain out of the body and may lessen symptoms. The procedure helps stabilize these infants so that an operation can be done at a later time when they are in less critical condition. In some cases, infants recover without needing additional surgery.

Prognosis for NEC Current medical and surgical treatments have improved the prognosis for infants with necrotizing enterocolitis. About 70 to 80% of affected newborns survive. Strictures occur in 10 to 36% of infants who survive the initial episode of necrotizing enterocolitis and typically cause symptoms 2 to 3 months after the episode. Sometimes strictures need to be corrected surgically. Short bowel syndrome (a disorder causing diarrhea and poor absorption of nutrients [malabsorption]) develops in about 10% of infants who had necrotizing enterocolitis.