Overview of Feeding of Newborns and Infants

The amount of food consumed by a child varies from day to day. These minor variations are common and should cause concern only if the child starts showing signs of an illness or has changes in growth, particularly the percentile for weight (see Length and Height).

Newborns normally lose a little weight right after birth, but those who lose more than 5 to 7% of their birth weight in the first week have undernutrition and may have a feeding problem. Newborns should return to their birth weight in about 2 weeks if they are breastfed and in about 10 days if they are formula-fed. After that, they should gain about 20 to 30 grams (1 ounce) each day for the first few months. Infants generally weigh twice their birth weight by about 5 months of age.

Normal newborns have active reflexes that help them find the nipple and feed. These are the rooting and sucking reflexes. In the rooting reflex, when either side of their mouth or lip is stroked, newborns turn their head toward that side and open their mouth. This reflex enables newborns to find the nipple. In the sucking reflex, when an object (such as a pacifier) is placed in their mouth, newborns begin sucking immediately. These reflexes allow newborns to start breastfeeding right away, so doctors recommend placing the newborn at the mother's breast immediately after birth. If this is not done, feedings are begun at least within 4 hours after birth. Formula feeding is also an option.

Most babies swallow air along with the milk. Babies usually cannot burp on their own, so a parent needs to help. Babies should be held upright, leaning against the parent's chest, with their head against the parent's shoulder, while the parent pats them gently on their back. The combination of patting and pressure against the shoulder usually leads to an audible burp, often accompanied by spitting up of a small amount of milk.

The time to start solid foods depends on the baby's needs and readiness. The World Health Organization (WHO) and American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommend exclusive breastfeeding for about 6 months, with solid foods introduced after that. Other organizations suggest parents introduce solid food between 4 months and 6 months of age while continuing breastfeeding or bottle-feeding. Signs that a baby is ready for solid foods include good head and neck control, ability to sit upright when supported, interest in food, opening their mouth when offered food on a spoon, and swallowing food rather than pushing it back out. Most babies start to show these signs by 6 months of age. Introducing solid foods before 4 months of age is not recommended.