Atrioventricular Septal Defects

Complete atrioventricular septal defect often causes a large left-to-right shunt, which means some blood that has already picked up oxygen from the lungs goes through the hole and back to the lungs. These infants may develop heart failure (see figure Heart Failure: Pumping and Filling Problems), which causes symptoms such as rapid breathing, shortness of breath while eating, poor weight gain, failure to thrive, and sweating by age 4 to 6 weeks. Eventually, the blood vessels between the lungs and the heart may develop high blood pressure (pulmonary hypertension) and lead to heart failure or reversal of the shunt to right-to-left (Eisenmenger syndrome).

Children with transitional AV septal defects may have no symptoms if the ventricular defect is small. Children with larger defects may have signs of heart failure.

Partial AV septal defects do not usually cause symptoms during childhood unless valve leakage (regurgitation) is severe. However, symptoms (eg, exercise intolerance, fatigue, palpitations) may develop during adolescence or early adulthood. Infants with moderate or severe valve regurgitation often have signs of heart failure.