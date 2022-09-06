The knee may be out of place (dislocated) at birth.

Birth defects, also called congenital anomalies, are physical abnormalities that occur before a baby is born. "Congenital" means "present at birth." (See also Introduction to Birth Defects of the Face, Bones, Joints, and Muscles.)

Although rare, a dislocated knee in a newborn may be related to the position in the womb before birth. This birth defect can also occur in children who have Larsen syndrome, which consists of many dislocated joints (elbows, hips, and knees), clubfoot, and characteristic facial features (such as a prominent forehead, sunken nose, and wide-spaced eyes). It can also occur in children who have arthrogryposis multiplex congenita.

When the infant is examined, doctors find that the leg cannot be bent more than a few degrees. Doctors also may do imaging tests, such as x-rays, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), or computed tomography (CT), of the affected areas.