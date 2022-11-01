Recurrent Meningitis

Bacterial meningitis may recur when an unrepaired injury or birth defect allows bacteria to enter the space between the layers of tissue (meninges) that cover the brain and spinal cord. The defect may be in the

Base of the skull, allowing bacteria from the sinuses, middle ear, or bone behind the ear (mastoid process) to enter

The meninges or spinal cord (called a neural tube defect), usually in the neck or lower back

The only symptom of a defect in the spinal cord may be a dimple or a tuft of hair on the skin over the spine.

Meningitis due to an injury or a birth defect may take months or years to develop.

Rarely, recurrent bacterial meningitis results from a hereditary (congenital) disorder that affects part of the immune system called the complement system. In such cases, the bacteria most likely to be the cause are Streptococcus pneumoniae or Neisseria meningitidis. Vaccines can help protect against these infections. The pneumococcal vaccine is used to prevent those caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, and the meningococcal vaccine is used to prevent those caused by Neisseria meningitidis.

If bacterial meningitis recurs, doctors do a physical examination and sometimes take x-rays or do computed tomography (CT) to check for defects in the skull base and spinal column. They may also do blood tests to check for hereditary disorders of the immune system.

Recurrent bacterial meningitis is treated with antibiotics and (a corticosteroid).