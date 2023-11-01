In conjugate gaze palsies, the two eyes cannot move in one direction (side to side, up, or down) at the same time.

Palsy refers to paralysis, which can range from partial to complete.

Conjugate gaze palsies affect horizontal gaze (looking to the side) most often. Upward gaze is affected less often, and downward gaze is affected even less often. People may notice that they cannot look in certain directions.

There are no specific treatments for conjugate gaze palsies, but the cause is treated if possible.

Horizontal gaze palsy The most common cause of horizontal gaze palsy is damage to the brain stem (the lower part of the brain), often by a stroke. Often, the palsy is severe. That is, moving the eyes past the midline to the opposite side is very difficult. People with milder cases may have problems looking at one thing for very long. They may also have nystagmus. (Nystagmus is involuntary, repetitive fluttering movements of an eye in one direction, then slow drifting of the eye in the other direction.) Palsies can also be caused by damage to the front part of the cerebrum, usually by a stroke. The resulting palsy may not be as severe as that caused by damage to the brain stem, and symptoms often lessen with time.