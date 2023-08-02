People with transient global amnesia suddenly but temporarily lose the ability to recall events that happened after or before the amnesia occurred and to store new memories. They are alert and anxious and often repeat the same question or phrase because they cannot remember it. They may be confused about time and place but are usually not confused about the identity of other people. They can provide coherent answers to questions that do not depend on memory.

Memory loss usually lasts 1 to 8 hours but may last 30 minutes up to 24 hours (rarely).

Most people with transient global amnesia have only one episode in a lifetime, unless the cause is seizures or migraines. About 5 to 25% have repeated episodes.

After an episode, the confusion usually clears quickly, and total recovery is the rule, although people may not remember what happened during the episode.

Temporary amnesia caused by alcohol or a drug, like transient global amnesia, can impair concentration, the ability to think clearly, and the ability to form and store new memories. However, it differs from transient global amnesia in the following ways: