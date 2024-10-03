honeypot link
Home
/
About the MSD Manuals
/
Authors
/
jayne r. wilkinson
/
Jayne R. Wilkinson, MD, MSCE
Affiliations
Professor of Clinical Neurology
University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine
Medical Director, National Tele-Neurology Program
VA Medical Center
Manual Chapters and Commentaries
Chapters
Gait Disorders in Older Adults
Falls in Older Adults