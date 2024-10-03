honeypot link
skip to main content
Professional
Consumer
MSD Manual
Consumer Version
HEALTH TOPICS
HEALTHY LIVING
SYMPTOMS
EMERGENCIES
RESOURCES
COMMENTARY
ABOUT US
HEALTH TOPICS
HEALTHY LIVING
Home
/
About the MSD Manuals
/
Authors
/
richard g. stefanacci
/
Richard G. Stefanacci, DO, MGH, MBA
Affiliations
Faculty
Thomas Jefferson University, Jefferson College of Population Health
Manual Chapters and Commentaries
Chapters
Aging and Quality of Life
Gait Disorders in Older Adults
Falls in Older Adults
The Aging Body