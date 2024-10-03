honeypot link
David A. Spain, MD
Specialities and Expertise
Acute Care Surgery
Affiliations
David L. Gregg Professor of Surgery
Department of Surgery, Stanford University
Education
MD - Wayne State University
Certifications
General Surgery, Surgical Critical Care