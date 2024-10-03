Christopher P. Raab, MD
Specialities and Expertise
- Pediatrics, Diagnostic Referral Service, Inpatient Hospital Care
Education
- Medical School: Temple University School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
- Internship: Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Pediatrics, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA
Certifications
- American Board of Pediatrics - General Pediatrics
- American Board of Pediatrics - Pediatric Hospital Medicine
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics
Manual Chapters and Commentaries