Christopher P. Raab, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Pediatrics, Diagnostic Referral Service, Inpatient Hospital Care

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: Temple University School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
  • Internship: Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Pediatrics, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA

Certifications

  • American Board of Pediatrics - General Pediatrics
  • American Board of Pediatrics - Pediatric Hospital Medicine

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics

