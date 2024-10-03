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Evguenia Makovkina, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • General and Addiction Psychiatry

Affiliations

  • Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychiatry
  • New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell

Education

  • BA: Harvard College
  • MD: Weill Cornell Medicine
  • Residency in Psychiatry: NYP-Weill Cornell/Payne Whitney

Certifications

  • Board Certification in Psychiatry

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Makovkina, E., Ringel, J. B., Pinheiro, L. C., Safford, M. M., & Kern, L. M. (2024). Ambulatory Care Utilization Among Medicare Beneficiaries with Depression. Population Health Management
  • Makovkina, E., Brody, B. D., & Shaffer, C. (2022). Possible association of 5-HT4 receptor agonist prucalopride in a 52-year-old man with an index manic episode. Bipolar Disorders
  • Makovkina, E., & Kern, L. M. (2021 ). Understanding How Providers and Staff Make Decisions About Where to Refer Their Patients: A Qualitative Study. Journal of Ambulatory Care Management, 44(1 ), 21- 30

Manual Chapters and Commentaries