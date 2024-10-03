Evguenia Makovkina, MD
Specialities and Expertise
- General and Addiction Psychiatry
Affiliations
- Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychiatry
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell
Education
- BA: Harvard College
- MD: Weill Cornell Medicine
- Residency in Psychiatry: NYP-Weill Cornell/Payne Whitney
Certifications
- Board Certification in Psychiatry
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Makovkina, E., Ringel, J. B., Pinheiro, L. C., Safford, M. M., & Kern, L. M. (2024). Ambulatory Care Utilization Among Medicare Beneficiaries with Depression. Population Health Management
- Makovkina, E., Brody, B. D., & Shaffer, C. (2022). Possible association of 5-HT4 receptor agonist prucalopride in a 52-year-old man with an index manic episode. Bipolar Disorders
- Makovkina, E., & Kern, L. M. (2021 ). Understanding How Providers and Staff Make Decisions About Where to Refer Their Patients: A Qualitative Study. Journal of Ambulatory Care Management, 44(1 ), 21- 30
Manual Chapters and Commentaries