Manuel Izquierdo, DO

Specialities and Expertise

  • Pulmonary Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis

Affiliations

Education

  • Residency: Internal Medicine, ECU Brody School of Medicine, Greenville, NC
  • Fellowship: Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Winston-Salem, NC
  • Medical School: Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, Blacksburg, VA

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Pediatrics

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • 20 for 20: A Fellows Recollection and Review of the COVID Experience, 9/2021
  • Editor of Case for Association of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, 6/2021
  • Marion CR, Izquierdo M, Hanes HC, Barrios C: Asthma in cystic fibrosis: Definitions and implications of this overlap syndrome. Curr Allergy Asthma Rep 9(21):9, 2021.
  • Izquierdo M, Marion C, Tumin D, et al: The Clinical and Research Utility of Bronchoscopy in Cystic Fibrosis. Clin Pul Med 26(3):76-81, 2019.

