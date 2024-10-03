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Laura Hofmann, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Affiliations

Education

  • Rice University - Bachelor of Arts
  • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas - Doctor of Medicine
  • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas - Residency Family Medicine
  • George Washington University - Fellowship Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Certifications

  • Family Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Manual Chapters and Commentaries