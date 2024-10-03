Laura Hofmann, MD
Specialities and Expertise
- Hospice and Palliative Medicine
Affiliations
- Assistant Professor
- George Washington University
Education
- Rice University - Bachelor of Arts
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas - Doctor of Medicine
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas - Residency Family Medicine
- George Washington University - Fellowship Hospice and Palliative Medicine
Certifications
- Family Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Medicine