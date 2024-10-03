skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Mark T. Gladwin, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Pulmonary medicine, Pulmonary hypertension, Sickle cell disease, Nitric oxide, nitrite and hemoglobin biochemistry

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: University of Miami, Miami, FL
  • Internship: Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, OR
  • Residency: Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, OR
  • Clinical Fellowships: Pulmonary Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, WA and Critical Care Medicine Fellowship, National Institutes of Health
  • Research Fellowship: Critical Care Medicine Department, Clinical Center, National Institutes of Health

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Pulmonary Disease
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Critical Care Medicine

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Four scientific discoveries in redox and vascular biology resulting in over 450 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Manual Chapters and Commentaries