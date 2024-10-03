Deepinder K. Dhaliwal, MD, L.Ac
Specialities and Expertise
Affiliations
- Professor, Department of Ophthalmology
- University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine
- Chief of Refractive Surgery and Cornea Services
- UPMC Eye Center
- Founder and Director, Center for Integrative Eye Care
- University of Pittsburgh
Education
- Medical School: Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL
- Internship: Evanston Hospital, Evanston, IL
- Residency: Ophthalmology, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA
- Fellowship: Cornea and Refractive Surgery, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
Certifications
- American Board of Ophthalmology
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Fellow, American Academy of Ophthalmology
- Checkbook Top Doc
- America's Top Doctors, 2011-2020
- Exceptional Women in Medicine, 2019, 2020
- Over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Manual Chapters and Commentaries