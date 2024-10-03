Julia F. Charles, MD, PhD
Specialities and Expertise
- Rheumatology, Bone Diseases
Education
- Medical School: University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, CA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
- Fellowship: Rheumatology, University of California San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, CA
Certifications
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Fellow, American College of Rheumatology
- American College of Rheumatology Distinguished Fellow Award, 2009
- Ira M. Goldstein Award for Outstanding Teaching in Rheumatology, 2010
- Exceptional Service Award, Arthritis Foundation, 2013
- Boston Magazine Top Doctor, 2017, 2021
- Castle Connolly America's Top Doctors, 2017, 2021
- Over 35 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Manual Chapters and Commentaries