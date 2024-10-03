skip to main content
James R. Berenson, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Hematology/Oncology, Multiple Myeloma

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: University of California San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, CA
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, University of Utah Medical Center, Salt Lake City, UT
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Utah Medical Center, Salt Lake City, UT
  • Fellowship: Hematology/Oncology, UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Medical Oncology

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • President, Oncotherapeutics
  • Over 275 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Manual Chapters and Commentaries