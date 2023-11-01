मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
Michael R. Wasserman, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Geriatrics, Long-Term Care

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: The University of Texas, Medical Branch, Galveston, TX
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
  • Fellowship: Geriatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Geriatric Medicine
  • Certified Medical Director, The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Primary Care for Older Adults: Models and Challenges, Editor, Springer, 2017
  • The Business of Geriatrics, Springer, 2016
  • Member, National Academies Committee for “A Framework for Equitable Allocation of Vaccine for the Novel Coronavirus,” 2020
  • Infrastructure Workgroup member, National Advisory Committee for Seniors and Disasters (NACSD), 2022-2024
  • 2022 Dan Osterweil Outstanding Leader in Post Acute and Long Term Care Award, CALTCM, 2022
  • Editor in Chief, Geriatric Medicine: A Person-Center Evidence-Based Approach (5th ed), Springer, 2024
  • William Dodd Founder’s Award for Distinguished Service, AMDA, The Society for Post Acute and Long Term Care Medicine, 2022

मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री