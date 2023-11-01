Michael R. Wasserman, MD
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- Geriatrics, Long-Term Care
संबद्धता
शिक्षा
- Medical School: The University of Texas, Medical Branch, Galveston, TX
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
- Fellowship: Geriatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA
प्रमाणपत्र
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Geriatric Medicine
- Certified Medical Director, The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Primary Care for Older Adults: Models and Challenges, Editor, Springer, 2017
- The Business of Geriatrics, Springer, 2016
- Member, National Academies Committee for “A Framework for Equitable Allocation of Vaccine for the Novel Coronavirus,” 2020
- Infrastructure Workgroup member, National Advisory Committee for Seniors and Disasters (NACSD), 2022-2024
- 2022 Dan Osterweil Outstanding Leader in Post Acute and Long Term Care Award, CALTCM, 2022
- Editor in Chief, Geriatric Medicine: A Person-Center Evidence-Based Approach (5th ed), Springer, 2024
- William Dodd Founder’s Award for Distinguished Service, AMDA, The Society for Post Acute and Long Term Care Medicine, 2022