Michael J. Shea, MD
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease
शिक्षा
- Fellowship: Cardiovascular Disease, University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI
- Medical School: University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI
प्रमाणपत्र
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Fellow, American College of Cardiology
- Fellow, American College of Chest Physicians
- Over 74 articles in peer-reviewed journals
- Fellow, American College of Physicians
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री