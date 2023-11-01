मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
MSDMSD मैन्युअलउपभोक्ता संस्करण
Search icon

Michael J. Shea, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Fellowship: Cardiovascular Disease, University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Medical School: University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Fellow, American College of Cardiology
  • Fellow, American College of Chest Physicians
  • Over 74 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • Fellow, American College of Physicians

मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री