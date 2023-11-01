Sanjay Sethi, MD
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Lung Infections
शिक्षा
- Medical School: Maulana Azad Medical College
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Cook County Hospital
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Cook County Hospital
- Fellowship: Pulmonary and Critical Care, University at Buffalo
प्रमाणपत्र
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Pulmonary Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Critical Care Medicine
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Fellow, American College of Physicians
- Distinguished Scientist and Sustained Achievement Award, University at Buffalo
- Named one of the top 5 COPD specialists in the USA by Expertscape
- Editorial Board, Current Respiratory Medicine Reviews
- Editorial Board, Respiratory Research
- Reviewer for 15 journals, including New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of Respiratory Diseases, and American Journal of Respiratory Medicine
- Over 175 articles in peer-reviewed journals, 150 abstracts, and 15 book chapters
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री