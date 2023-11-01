Denise Millstine, MD
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- Internal Medicine, Women’s Health, Integrative Medicine
संबद्धता
- Director, Integrative Medicine; Consultant, Women's Health Internal Medicine
- Mayo Clinic
शिक्षा
- Residency: Internal Medicine, UMass Memorial Health Center, University of Massachusetts, Worcester, MA
- Fellowship: Integrative Medicine, Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ
- Medical School: Loyola University and Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood, IL
प्रमाणपत्र
- American Board of Internal Medicine
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Fellow, American College of Physicians
- Clinical Educator Award, Mountain West Region, Society of General Internal Medicine, 2011
- Dr. Lee Parker Davis Humanitarian Award, St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center, 2010
- 6th Annual Creative Writing Contest, Massachusetts Medical Society, 2006
- AMA Ambassador - National Meeting, Massachusetts Medical Society, 2005
- Outstanding House Officer Award, University of Massachusetts Medical School, 2004
- Outstanding Senior Resident, Milford Whitinsville Regional Hospital, 2003
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री