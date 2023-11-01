मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
MSDMSD मैन्युअलउपभोक्ता संस्करण
Search icon

Denise Millstine, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Internal Medicine, Women’s Health, Integrative Medicine

संबद्धता

  • Director, Integrative Medicine; Consultant, Women's Health Internal Medicine
  • Mayo Clinic

शिक्षा

  • Residency: Internal Medicine, UMass Memorial Health Center, University of Massachusetts, Worcester, MA
  • Fellowship: Integrative Medicine, Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ
  • Medical School: Loyola University and Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood, IL

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Internal Medicine

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Fellow, American College of Physicians
  • Clinical Educator Award, Mountain West Region, Society of General Internal Medicine, 2011
  • Dr. Lee Parker Davis Humanitarian Award, St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center, 2010
  • 6th Annual Creative Writing Contest, Massachusetts Medical Society, 2006
  • AMA Ambassador - National Meeting, Massachusetts Medical Society, 2005
  • Outstanding House Officer Award, University of Massachusetts Medical School, 2004
  • Outstanding Senior Resident, Milford Whitinsville Regional Hospital, 2003
  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री