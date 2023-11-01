Sunny A. Linnebur, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- Clinical pharmacy services, Geriatric pharmacy
शिक्षा
- Pharmacy School: University of Kansas School of Pharmacy
- Residency: Pharmacy Practice, Denver Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Residency: Primary Care Specialty, University of Colorado Denver
प्रमाणपत्र
- Board of Pharmacy Specialties – Geriatric Pharmacy
- Board of Pharmacy Specialties – Pharmacotherapy
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Fellow, American College of Clinical Pharmacy
- Board of Directors for the American Geriatrics Society
- Expert Panel for the AGS Updated Beers Criteria
- Active in the American College of Clinical Pharmacy, the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy, and the American Pharmacists Association
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री