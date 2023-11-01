मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
MSDMSD मैन्युअलउपभोक्ता संस्करण
Sunny A. Linnebur, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Clinical pharmacy services, Geriatric pharmacy

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Pharmacy School: University of Kansas School of Pharmacy
  • Residency: Pharmacy Practice, Denver Veterans Affairs Medical Center
  • Residency: Primary Care Specialty, University of Colorado Denver

प्रमाणपत्र

  • Board of Pharmacy Specialties – Geriatric Pharmacy
  • Board of Pharmacy Specialties – Pharmacotherapy

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Fellow, American College of Clinical Pharmacy
  • Board of Directors for the American Geriatrics Society
  • Expert Panel for the AGS Updated Beers Criteria
  • Active in the American College of Clinical Pharmacy, the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy, and the American Pharmacists Association

मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री