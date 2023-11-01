मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
Kenneth M. Kaye, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Infectious Disease • Herpesviruses

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
  • Fellowship: Infectious Disease, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Infectious Disease

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Over 65 articles in peer-reviewed journals

मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री