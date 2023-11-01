Harry S. Jacob, MD, DHC
शिक्षा
- Medical School: Harvard Medical School
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Boston City Hospital
- Fellowship: Hematology, Harvard Medical School
प्रमाणपत्र
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Hematology
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Fellow, American Association for the Advancement of Science
- Honorary Fellow, Royal College in England
- Honorary Doctorate, Medical Sciences (DHC), Hungary
- Past President, American Society of Hematology
- Hundreds of articles in peer-reviewed journals
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री