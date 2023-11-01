मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
Harry S. Jacob, MD, DHC

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Hematology

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: Harvard Medical School
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Boston City Hospital
  • Fellowship: Hematology, Harvard Medical School

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Hematology

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Fellow, American Association for the Advancement of Science
  • Honorary Fellow, Royal College in England
  • Honorary Doctorate, Medical Sciences (DHC), Hungary
  • Past President, American Society of Hematology
  • Hundreds of articles in peer-reviewed journals

