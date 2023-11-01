मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
L. Aimee Hechanova, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Nephrology, Internal Medicine

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: Loma Linda University Medical Center
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Loma Linda University Medical Center
  • Fellowship: Nephrology, Loma Linda University Medical Center

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Internal Medicine– Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Nephrology

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Fellow, American College of Physicians
  • Fellow, American Society of Nephrology
  • Outstanding Supportive Faculty Award, Texas Tech University El Paso Internal Medicine Residency Program
  • Outstanding Medical Student Award, San Bernardino County Medical Society
  • Pi Kappa Lambda Honor Society
  • Sigma Tau Delta Honor Society
  • Hechanova LA, Sadjadi SA: Severe hypercalcemia complicating recovery of acute kidney injury due to rhabdomyolysis. Am J Case Rep 15:393-396, 2014

