James Peter Adam Hamilton, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Hepatology, Wilson Disease, Hemochromatosis, Liver transplantation, Liver cancer

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: University of Maryland School of Medicine
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, University of Maryland Medical Center
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Transplant Hepatology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Gastroenterology

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • National Institutes of Health/National Research Scholar Award for gastroenterology and hepatology
  • Research Fellowship, NRSA
  • Top Doctor, Baltimore Magazine, 2018, 2019, 2020
  • Over 60 articles in peer-reviewed journals

