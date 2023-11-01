मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
Enrica Fung, MD, MPH

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Nephrology

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: University of California Davis School of Medicine, Davis, CA
  • Internship: Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, Fruitdale, CA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
  • Fellowship: Nephrology, Stanford University, Stanford, CA
  • Masters in Public Health: Epidemiology, UC Berkeley School of Public Health, Berkeley, CA

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Nephrology

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • American Journal of Kidney Disease – Editor Choice’s Award, 2017
  • Nephrology National Young Investigator Forum - Clinical Research - 3rd place - 2017
  • Medical record documentation of goals-of-care discussions among older veterans with incident kidney failure. Am J Kidney Dis 75(5):744-752, 2020.
  • Receipt of nephrology care and clinical outcomes among veterans with advanced CKD. Am J Kidney Dis 70(5):705-714, 2017

