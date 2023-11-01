मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
Deepinder K. Dhaliwal, MD, L.Ac

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Ophthalmology

संबद्धता

  • Professor, Department of Ophthalmology
  • University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine
  • Chief of Refractive Surgery and Cornea Services
  • UPMC Eye Center
  • Founder and Director, Center for Integrative Eye Care
  • University of Pittsburgh

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL
  • Internship: Evanston Hospital, Evanston, IL
  • Residency: Ophthalmology, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA
  • Fellowship: Cornea and Refractive Surgery, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Ophthalmology

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Fellow, American Academy of Ophthalmology
  • Checkbook Top Doc
  • America's Top Doctors, 2011-2020
  • Exceptional Women in Medicine, 2019, 2020
  • Over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals

मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री