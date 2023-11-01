मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
Daniel F. Danzl, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Emergency Medicine, Hypothermia and Frostbite

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, OH
  • Residency: Emergency Medicine, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Phi Beta Kappa and Alpha Omega Alpha honorary societies
  • Master of American Academy of Emergency Medicine Award
  • Fellow, American College of Emergency Physicians
  • Past President, the American Board of Emergency Medicine
  • University of Cincinnati Distinguished Alumnus Award
  • The Ohio State University Richard N. Nelson Distinguished Alumnus Award
  • University of Louisville Daniel F Danzl Endowed Chair of Emergency Medicine
  • Over 280 articles, chapters, monographs, and textbooks

मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री