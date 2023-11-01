Daniel F. Danzl, MD
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- Emergency Medicine, Hypothermia and Frostbite
शिक्षा
- Medical School: The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, OH
- Residency: Emergency Medicine, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Phi Beta Kappa and Alpha Omega Alpha honorary societies
- Master of American Academy of Emergency Medicine Award
- Fellow, American College of Emergency Physicians
- Past President, the American Board of Emergency Medicine
- University of Cincinnati Distinguished Alumnus Award
- The Ohio State University Richard N. Nelson Distinguished Alumnus Award
- University of Louisville Daniel F Danzl Endowed Chair of Emergency Medicine
- Over 280 articles, chapters, monographs, and textbooks
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री