Deborah M. Consolini, MD
शिक्षा
- Medical School: University of Connecticut School of Medicine
- Residency: Pediatrics, St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, Philadelphia, PA
- Primary Care Faculty Development Fellowship Program, East Lansing, MI
प्रमाणपत्र
- American Board of Pediatrics - General Pediatrics
- American Board of Pediatrics - Pediatric Hospital Medicine
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Best Doctors in America, 2011, 2013, 2014
- Suburban Life Magazine Top Doctors for Children, 2014
- Jefferson Family and Community Medicine Outside Preceptor Award, 2015
- Faculty Teaching Award, 2008
- Dean’s Citation, Jefferson Medical College, 2006
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री