मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
MSDMSD मैन्युअलउपभोक्ता संस्करण
Search icon

Allison Conn, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Obstetrics and Gynecology, Vulvodynia, Vaginismus

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Conn AM, Turrentine MA, Davis BR. Impact of route of anesthesia on estimated blood deficit with dilation and curettage for early pregnancy loss: A retrospective cohort study. J Clin Anesth 2020 Nov; 66:109784

मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री