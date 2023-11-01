मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
MSD मैन्युअल
Ina Calligaro, PharmD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Pediatric Pharmacy

संबद्धता

  • Emeritus Associate Professor; Director, Office of Continuing Pharmacy Education; Adjunct Clinical Professor; and Advisor Pediatric Pharmacy Association
  • Temple University School of Pharmacy

शिक्षा

  • Doctor of Pharmacy: University of the Sciences

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Faculty Fellow, Center for the Advancement of Teaching, Temple University
  • Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation Awards for Distinguished Teaching, 1995
  • Founding Member of the Health Science Interprofessional Education Committee